Saskatoon police charge 2 teenagers with armed robbery

Saskatoon Police Service officers arrested two teenagers after someone was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday evening.

Police say two suspects approached a man in the 100 block of Dickey Crescent around 5 p.m., according to a police statement.

One of the suspects was brandishing a gun. They took the victim’s backpack and fled.

Police, with the help of a canine unit, found two suspects nearby and arrested them.

Paramedics treated one of the boys for a dog bite before officers took him to a holding cell.

Police say the weapon was an airsoft pistol.

The victim wasn’t hurt and the two suspects have been charged with robbery and other firearm-related offences. One of the suspects is 15. The other is 16.

It’s the second armed robbery to take place in Saskatoon in less than 12 hours. Police charged three men and a woman with armed robbery around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.