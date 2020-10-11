Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

‘Sexist’: BC Liberals take fire over leaked Zoom video mocking NDP’s Bowinn Ma

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 2:11 pm
A story recounted by BC Liberal North Vancouver-Seymour candidate Jane Thornthwaite during a roast of a retiring MLA has prompted accusations of sexism and calls for an apology.
A story recounted by BC Liberal North Vancouver-Seymour candidate Jane Thornthwaite during a roast of a retiring MLA has prompted accusations of sexism and calls for an apology. Credit: BC Liberals

Comments a BC Liberal election candidate made during a roast for a retiring MLA have become an election issue, after being widely circulated on social media Saturday night.

The comments were made by North Vancouver-Seymour candidate Jane Thornthwaite in a Zoom video leaked to This is Vancolour podcast host and CKNW contributor Mo Amir and have generated accusations of sexism and misogyny and calls for an apology.

Story continues below advertisement

In a story apparently meant to tease former West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Ralph Sultan, Thornthwaite recounts a series of interactions he had with North Vancouver-Lonsdale NDP candidate Bowinn Ma while in opposition.

Sultan had pledged to hold Bowinn to account on behalf of the Liberals, Thornthwaite said.

“Except Bowinn, as you know, very pretty lady, and she knows she’s got ‘it,’ and she knows how to get Ralph going,” says Thornthwaite in the video.

The two then-MLAs ended up seated together on a couch at an event at Capilano University, Thornthwaite said.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

“Very, very close together for almost the entire time … we were supposed to be networking and all this, but Bowinn knows how to get you,” she said.

“Bowinn would be right up, right next to him, cuddling, cuddling … and Ralph would be enthralled with her.”

Trending Stories

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, along with candidates Mike de Jong, Karin Kirkpatrick and Jordan Sturdy can be seen chuckling in response to the story.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested comment from both Jane Thronthwaite and Bowinn Ma about the video.

Thornthwaite has since tweeted that she has “huge respect for all women who push through glass ceilings.”

“I’m one of them. So is Bowinn Ma. Ralph Sultan has the same respect and a soft spot for his fellow UBC engineer, and I made light of that at a roast,” she said.

“I have always and will always support more women in politics.”

READ MORE: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

At a campaign announcement Sunday, Burnaby-Lougheed NDP candidate Catrina Chen slammed the video.

“Yesterday I was very, angry … but today I’m very, very sad,” she said.

“Nobody should deserve comments like this, it’s ugly sexist comments that are not acceptable, whether it’s a private setting or a public setting.”

The video also drew a barrage of online criticism, including from BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau who called the comments “appalling.”

Story continues below advertisement

“If women are not warm in the workplace, we are castigated as rude. If we are friendly, we get this,” wrote Furstenau.

“@BowinnMa is incredibly professional and her ability to forge friendships across party lines makes the legislature better. She is owed an apology.”

— More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC electionBC election 2020SexismSexistBowinn MaRoastJane ThornthwaiteRalph Sultanleaked zoom videozoom video
Flyers
More weekly flyers