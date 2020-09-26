B.C. election 2020: West Vancouver-Capilano

Send this page to someone via email

The most affluent riding in the province has been a safe haven for Liberal MLAs for a long time.

West Vancouver-Capilano has existed since 1966, and has never had a female representative. But that is likely to change.

The BC Liberals have recruited Karin Kirkpatrick to run this fall. She’s the CEO of Family Services of Greater Vancouver, providing front-line support services to some of the Lower Mainland’s most vulnerable citizens.

Kirkpatrick looks to replace 87-year-old Ralph Sultan, who has served the community since 2001.

Sultan won the last election by nearly 8,000 votes. But the blowout win was nothing compared to 2001, when he won in his first time on a ballot by 13,000 votes.

If the BC Liberals form government this time, expect Kirkpatrick to be part of party leader Andrew Wilkinson’s cabinet.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Karin Kirkpatrick

Swing Riding Meter

West Vancouver-Capilano was the 76th closest race in 2017.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Ralph Sultan, 13,596 votes (57.16%)

BC NDP: Mehdi Russel, 5,622 votes (23.63%)

BC Greens: Michael Markwick, 4,570 votes (19.21%)

