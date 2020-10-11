Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 10:09 am
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia pilots new COVID-19 gargle test for children' Nova Scotia pilots new COVID-19 gargle test for children
Nova Scotia is ramping up testing capacity to prepare for a second wave. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, that includes piloting a new gargle test for children – a more comfortable testing method that’s already been validated in British Columbia.

Nova Scotia says no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province on Sunday.

There are four active cases of the virus in the province.

Three new cases were reported on Saturday. Two cases were related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a close contact with them.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 3 new travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

There have been 1,092 cases in Nova Scotia while 1,023 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia has recorded 65 virus-related deaths.

The province has completed 102,167 tests since the pandemic began.

One person is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit as a result of the virus.

As of Sunday, the Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational.

Click to play video 'Canadians face more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise' Canadians face more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise
Canadians face more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

The province told Global News on Saturday that they are continuing to monitor the increasing number of cases in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has seen its number of cases skyrocket this week, with 52 new cases reported since Wednesday.

“There are no changes to our border policy at this time,” the Nova Scotia government said in a statement.

