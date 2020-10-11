Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province on Sunday.

There are four active cases of the virus in the province.

Three new cases were reported on Saturday. Two cases were related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a close contact with them.

There have been 1,092 cases in Nova Scotia while 1,023 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia has recorded 65 virus-related deaths.

The province has completed 102,167 tests since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

One person is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit as a result of the virus.

As of Sunday, the Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational.

2:53 Canadians face more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise Canadians face more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

The province told Global News on Saturday that they are continuing to monitor the increasing number of cases in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has seen its number of cases skyrocket this week, with 52 new cases reported since Wednesday.

“There are no changes to our border policy at this time,” the Nova Scotia government said in a statement.