Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 new travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 11:29 am
Click to play video 'How Atlantic Canada is keeping COVID-19 at bay' How Atlantic Canada is keeping COVID-19 at bay
WATCH: The pandemic bubble in Atlantic Canada is being credited with keeping new COVID-19 infections under control.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The province says two of the new cases are related to travel outside of Canada and the additional case is a close contact to them.

The individuals have been self-isolating, according to health officials.

The province also says none of the cases are related to the outbreak in New Brunswick.

Click to play video 'Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick' Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick
Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick

Nova Scotia has completed 100,542 negative test results to date.

It has confirmed 1,092 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths as a result of the virus.

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU, public health says.

As of Saturday, 1,022 cases are resolved.

Read more: N.S. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure on Sept. 30 flight from Toronto

Officials also said on Saturday there was a potential exposure to COVID-19 on flight AC626, departing Toronto Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. and landing in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to do a self-assessment.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicPublic healthatlantic bubbleNew Brunswick outbreak
