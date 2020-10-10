Nova Scotia reports 3 new travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The province says two of the new cases are related to travel outside of Canada and the additional case is a close contact to them.

The individuals have been self-isolating, according to health officials.

The province also says none of the cases are related to the outbreak in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia has completed 100,542 negative test results to date.

It has confirmed 1,092 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths as a result of the virus.

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU, public health says.

As of Saturday, 1,022 cases are resolved.

Officials also said on Saturday there was a potential exposure to COVID-19 on flight AC626, departing Toronto Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. and landing in Halifax at 12:14 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to do a self-assessment.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath.