Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 10

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

New restrictions now in effect for Toronto, Peel Region

New restrictions are now in effect in Toronto and Peel Region in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Indoor dining and gyms are among the facilities the provincial government ordered to close as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Personal care services where face coverings have to be removed must also discontinue operations. Interactive exhibits in places like galleries or museums must close.

“All trends are going in the wrong direction. Left unchecked, we risk worst-case scenarios first seen in Italy and New York City,” Premier Doug Ford said during a press conference Friday.

Restaurant association says new restrictions will have ‘dire consequences’

An association advocating for Canada’s food service industry is warning of serious effects from the new restrictions imposed in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa.

“There are going to be dire consequences,” James Rilett, vice president of central Canada at Restaurants Canada said in an interview with Global News.

“Many restaurants have gone seven months accumulating debt. Their debt load is huge. Even with government programs — which both governments have stepped up and promised some funding — it doesn’t do anything to take care of the debt load. It just looks at future expenses.”

Rilett called on the community to support their local restaurants when they can through things like takeout and gift cards.

On Friday, Restaurants Canada released a statement saying they estimate the restrictions on indoor dining will result in 33,000 lost jobs in Toronto and 14,900 in Peel Region.

ActiveTO closures in place all long weekend

ActiveTO road closures are in place again this weekend until 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

The program sees roads closed to motorists in a bid to give people more room when they move around the city amid the pandemic.

Affected streets include Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue.

ActiveTO major weekend road closures will be in place this long weekend for people to be active and safe from virus spread. Today at 6am until Mon. at 11pm, parts of Lake Shore West, East and Bayview Ave are closed to vehicles. More https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #Covid19 #ActiveTO pic.twitter.com/mTNlWhx7bH — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 10, 2020

Ontario reports 809 new coronavirus cases as upward trend continues

Ontario reported 809 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 58,490.

It marks a slight drop compared to Friday when 939 cases were reported, but still indicates an upward trend.

“Locally, there are 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 700 more resolved cases.”

Seven new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,004.

6 more deaths in long-term care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,886 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of six compared to Friday.

There are currently 58 outbreaks in long-term care homes, marking an increase of two.

There are 150 active cases among long-term care residents and 187 among staff.

