B.C. reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, active cases edge upward again

British Columbia reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and no new deaths.

The number of active cases edged upward once again to 1,406, while another 3,180 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

The majority of the cases (79) were in the Fraser Health region. Thirty-five cases were in the Vancouver Coastal health region, two were in each of the Island and Interior health regions, and one was in the Northern Health region.

Health workers conducted about 11,225 tests in a 24-hour period, with 1.06 per cent coming back positive.

Sixty-eight people were in hospital, a drop of eight from Thursday. Nineteen people were in critical or intensive care, up two overnight.

There was one new health-care outbreak at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in Delta.

About 83 per cent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. have recovered.

