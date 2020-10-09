Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, active cases edge upward again

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 110 new cases of COVID-19 heading into Thanksgiving long weekend' B.C. officials report 110 new cases of COVID-19 heading into Thanksgiving long weekend
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Oct. 9. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis as well as an update on next week's Dr. Bonnie Henry's live briefing schedule.

British Columbia reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and no new deaths.

The number of active cases edged upward once again to 1,406, while another 3,180 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

The majority of the cases (79) were in the Fraser Health region. Thirty-five cases were in the Vancouver Coastal health region, two were in each of the Island and Interior health regions, and one was in the Northern Health region.

Two island, two interior,

Story continues below advertisement

Health workers conducted about 11,225 tests in a 24-hour period, with 1.06 per cent coming back positive.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Health Matters: Tips for a safe Thanksgiving' Health Matters: Tips for a safe Thanksgiving
Health Matters: Tips for a safe Thanksgiving

Read more: B.C. tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 110 new infections reported

Sixty-eight people were in hospital, a drop of eight from Thursday. Nineteen people were in critical or intensive care, up two overnight.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There was one new health-care outbreak at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in Delta.

About 83 per cent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie Henrybc covidCoronavirus NumbersCOVID updatebc covid updateCovid NumbersBonnie
Flyers
More weekly flyers