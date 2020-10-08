Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live coronavirus briefing Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 4:59 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths' B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
(Oct. 8) B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 as total cases near 10,000

The province is expected to exceed 10,000 total COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, about 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,956 cases had recovered.

Seventy-two people were in hospital, an increase of one overnight. Fifteen people were in critical or intensive care.

Click to play video 'B.C. flattening COVID-19 curve, but ‘not out of the woods’ yet' B.C. flattening COVID-19 curve, but ‘not out of the woods’ yet
B.C. flattening COVID-19 curve, but ‘not out of the woods’ yet
