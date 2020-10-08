B.C. health officials to provide live coronavirus briefing Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

The province is expected to exceed 10,000 total COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, about 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,956 cases had recovered.

Seventy-two people were in hospital, an increase of one overnight. Fifteen people were in critical or intensive care.

