Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Revamped coronavirus business relief programs unveiled as 2nd wave surges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Canada’s emergency commercial rent assistance program comes to an end as small business owners struggle' Canada’s emergency commercial rent assistance program comes to an end as small business owners struggle
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s emergency commercial rent assistance program comes to an end as small business owners struggle

More assistance is on the way for Canadian businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will provide direct help to businesses to help them offset the cost of rent.

Read more: Ottawa still promising but not delivering on new commercial rent relief program

He says a revamped commercial rent-relief program will cover up to 65 per cent of eligible expenses for companies, and up to 90 per cent for those subject to localized lockdowns.

Trending Stories

The government also says today that it will cover up to 65 per cent of eligible wages through its subsidy program, but only until the end of December, and expand a well-used loan program by providing an additional $10,000 that could be forgivable.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. With a file from Global News.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCEBAEmergency Wage SubsidyCanada Emergency Rent SubsidyCanada rent subsidy coronavirusCEBA CAnadaCEBA loancoronavirus business supports Canadacovid wage subsidy
Flyers
More weekly flyers