Comments

Canada

Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control: modelling

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 12:59 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday October 8, 2020 in Ottawa.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday October 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to accelerate unless Canadians reduce their contact with others, new modelling shows.

Health Canada’s latest modelling suggests that by Oct. 17, the cumulative case total could range between 188,150 and 197,830.

How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The overall death toll could be 9,690 to 9,800 by that date.

The modelling says that if people decrease their rate of contact with others by 25 per cent to 35 per cent, the epidemic will come under control in most areas.

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is at a “tipping point” when it comes to COVID-19.

Currently, more than 177,000 people in Canada have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 9,583 fatalities associated with the disease. People aged 20-39 currently have the highest rate of infection of any age group.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

