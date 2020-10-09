No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia for 5th day straight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while three active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 874 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 100,109 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU, according to the province.

As of Friday, 1,021 cases have been considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to do a self-assessment.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath