Health

No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia for 5th day straight

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 11:22 am
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while three active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 874 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 100,109 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 4 days straight

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU, according to the province.

As of Friday, 1,021 cases have been considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to do a self-assessment.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
