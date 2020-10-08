Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 4 days straight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with three active cases remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests on Oct. 7.

To date, Nova Scotia has 99,388 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in the ICU with the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath