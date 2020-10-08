COVID-19 outbreaks declared on 2 units at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared on two units at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital.

Eight patients and two health-care workers linked to the outbreaks have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alberta Health Services said Thursday morning. There are currently 29 health-care workers in isolation, AHS added.

The health authority said contact tracing continues and that the situation is being monitored closely.

As of Thursday morning, the emergency department at the hospital in west Edmonton remained open. Visits to the two affected units have been temporarily restricted, though, for the health and safety of patients and staff. AHS asked families to meet virtually with their loved ones.

Enhanced screening measures among patients and health-care workers on the units have been implemented, AHS said.

“The hospital has increased infection prevention and control measures on the units to further ensure the continued safety of all patients and health-care workers,” AHS said in a media release.

AHS did not specify which two units were affected by the outbreaks but said all patients on the units have been tested for the coronavirus, as well as all staff who have either worked on or have been present on those units, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Second time outbreak declared at hospital

This is the second time an outbreak has been declared at the hospital. The first COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Misericordia in late June.

The first death linked to the outbreak was recorded on June 25.

The hospital closed to incoming patients on July 8 as part of the facility’s response to the outbreak and began a phased reopening in mid-August when the outbreak was declared over.

In total, 58 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths were linked to the outbreak over the summer.

A task force was formed to investigate the initial outbreak.

At the beginning of September, several people who work at the Misericordia were self-isolating as a precaution after they attended an “off-site social event” after which at least one attendee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Covenant Health, the entity that operates the facility.

