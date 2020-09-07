COVID-19: Several staff members at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital self-isolating as precaution after social event

Send this page to someone via email

Several people who work at Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital are self-isolating as a precaution after they attended an “off-site social event” after which at least one attendee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the entity that operates the facility.

“Out of an abundance of caution, several staff members who were at the event are now self-isolating at home,” Covenant Health spokesperson Karen Diaper said in an email to Global News on Monday night.

“The Misericordia continues to be fully staffed.”

According to Diaper, the social event took place last month.

“Staff were wearing appropriate masks and physical distancing at this event, which was not a Covenant Health or AHS event,” she said.

News that some staff are self-isolating comes less than four weeks after the hospital began a phased reopening. The hospital closed its doors to incoming patients on July 8 as part of the facility’s response to an outbreak.

The outbreak at the Misericordia Hospital was declared on June 23. The first death linked to the outbreak was recorded on June 25.

In total, 58 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths were linked to the outbreak.

–-With files from 630 CHED’s Kirby Bourne

