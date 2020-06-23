Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on Alberta COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, recoveries, outbreaks and the public health response Tuesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

On Monday, Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death due to the disease.

The person who died was a woman in her 90s who was a resident at Extendicare Hillcrest, a continuing-care facility in Calgary. Alberta’s death toll from the novel coronavirus is 153.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday afternoon, there were 542 active cases and 7,041 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Thirty-two people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, six of whom were in intensive care units.

2:53 Health Matters: Gyms reopening, but some people sticking with home workouts Health Matters: Gyms reopening, but some people sticking with home workouts