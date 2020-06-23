Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on Alberta COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 1:41 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 1:43 pm
Phase 1 of Alberta mask program complete, 20M more coming in July
WATCH (June 22): Phase 1 of Alberta's free-mask program is complete and more than four million were handed out at drive-thrus in Edmonton. But as Lisa MacGregor explains, some are questioning whether that amount translates into people actually wearing them?

Alberta health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, recoveries, outbreaks and the public health response Tuesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

READ MORE: Alberta records 32 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 1 additional death

On Monday, Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death due to the disease.

The person who died was a woman in her 90s who was a resident at Extendicare Hillcrest, a continuing-care facility in Calgary. Alberta’s death toll from the novel coronavirus is 153.

READ MORE: Northeast Edmonton in ‘watch’ category on status map for active COVID-19 cases

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday afternoon, there were 542 active cases and 7,041 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Thirty-two people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, six of whom were in intensive care units.

Health Matters: Gyms reopening, but some people sticking with home workouts
Health Matters: Gyms reopening, but some people sticking with home workouts
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta Coronavirusdr deena hinshawCOVID-19 Testingcovid-19 casesAlberta RelaunchActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers