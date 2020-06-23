Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on Alberta COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Alberta health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, recoveries, outbreaks and the public health response Tuesday.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.
Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.
On Monday, Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death due to the disease.
The person who died was a woman in her 90s who was a resident at Extendicare Hillcrest, a continuing-care facility in Calgary. Alberta’s death toll from the novel coronavirus is 153.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 542 active cases and 7,041 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Thirty-two people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, six of whom were in intensive care units.
Comments