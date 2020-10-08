Menu

Health

Restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at senior’s home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Travis Fortnum/Global News

An employee of a Moncton, N.B., restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

Josee Vaillancourt, director of communications for Groupe St-Hubert Inc., confirmed Thursday the employee was symptom-free when she worked on Oct. 3 and 4 and was tested because a family member had been in contact with a confirmed case.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to Norte-Dame Manor outbreak

Vaillancourt says every safety measure has been taken, and three other employees have been removed from the workplace and are being tested as a precaution.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday that anyone who has visited the restaurant or the Optical Centre at the Moncton Costco since Oct. 1 should monitor for symptoms.

Prince Edward Island health officials are also advising residents who visited the two businesses to watch for symptoms.

The advisories comes as 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home in Moncton.

