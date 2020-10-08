Man sent to hospital following ‘gang style assault’ in Stratford: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested in connection to what Stratford, Ont., police are calling a ‘gang-style assault’ on Friday.

Stratford Police and Perth County Paramedics were at a residence on Douro Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 after a male was assaulted.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital, where it was later learned a group of people had attacked him.

The victim told police he was restrained and beaten with various weapons before being driven to another area of the city and pushed from the vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

A search warrant for the residence where the incident allegedly occurred resulted in police seizing a number of weapons they believe were used in the attack.

Police arrested four individuals, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 21-year-old male, and a 40-year-old female, all of whom are residents of Stratford.

All accused parties were located, arrested, and transported to Stratford Police Headquarters, where they were charged with assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

All four were held in custody to attend a bail hearing.

