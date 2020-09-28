Man charged in Hamilton road rage incident: police

Hamilton police have charged a man in connection with a violent road rage incident in the city.
Officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Wilson Street West and Fiddlers Green Road in Ancaster at around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of road rage.
Police say when the two drivers got out of their vehicles, a 73-year-old man was allegedly thrown to the ground by another man.
Omar Strickland, 56, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Trending Stories
He will appear in court on Nov. 19.
Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments