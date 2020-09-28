Menu

Crime

Man charged in Hamilton road rage incident: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 28, 2020 5:38 pm
A man has been arrested following a road rage incident in Ancaster, Ont.
A man has been arrested following a road rage incident in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton police have charged a man in connection with a violent road rage incident in the city.

Officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Wilson Street West and Fiddlers Green Road in Ancaster at around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of road rage.

Police say when the two drivers got out of their vehicles, a 73-year-old man was allegedly thrown to the ground by another man.

Omar Strickland, 56, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court on Nov. 19.

