Man charged in Hamilton road rage incident: police

Hamilton police have charged a man in connection with a violent road rage incident in the city.

Officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Wilson Street West and Fiddlers Green Road in Ancaster at around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of road rage.

Police say when the two drivers got out of their vehicles, a 73-year-old man was allegedly thrown to the ground by another man.

Omar Strickland, 56, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court on Nov. 19.

