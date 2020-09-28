Man stabbed multiple times in Hamilton’s 12th homicide of 2020

Police say a stabbing in Central Hamilton on Sunday night is the city’s 12th homicide of 2020.
The victim is a 60-year-old man who was found lying “unresponsive” next to his vehicle with a stab wound at a variety store located at 440 Cannon St. E., in Hamilton just after 10 p.m., investigators say.
Witnesses at the scene pointed police to a female suspect and the 36-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.
The woman has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.
It’s expected the victim’s name will be released later today.
Investigators say they have not established a relationship between the accused and the victim.
Police will be canvassing the area on Monday for more witnesses and video.
Anyone with information can reach police at 905-546-4921. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
