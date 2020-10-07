13 more positive COVID-19 tests in Waterloo Region, total rises to 1,828

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 13 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,828.

There were 11 cases attributed to people under the age of 40, with seven of those being people aged 20-29.

A vast majority of recent cases have also been attributed to either community spread or close contact.

In October, 35 cases have been due to community spread while 40 others were from close contact. Five others were from community spread while just one was a result of travel.

1:40 COVID-19 impact on wedding industry COVID-19 impact on wedding industry

According to Public Health, 11 more people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,577.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 131 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including two people who are in hospital due to COVID-19.

There were no new cases connected to any of the six outbreaks that are currently active in Waterloo Region.

Read more: 5th student from Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

The outbreak in the food and service sector has been declared over but five outbreaks remain including two in nursing homes, one in a daycare, one in an elementary school and one in a congregate setting.

There were two new cases declared in area high school students late Tuesday afternoon, including a fifth at Huron Heights Secondary School and a first at Eastwood Collegiate Institute.

Ontario is reporting 583 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,945.

Wednesday’s case count is an increase from Tuesday’s, which saw 548 cases, but a decrease from Monday’s with 615.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 180 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region, 70 in Peel Region, 25 in Hamilton and 23 in Simcoe Muskoka.

*With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement