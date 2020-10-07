Ontario reports 583 new coronavirus cases with majority in Toronto, Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 583 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 55,945.

Wednesday’s case count is an increase from Tuesday’s which saw 548 cases, but a decrease from Monday’s with 615.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 180 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region, 70 in Peel Region, 25 in Hamilton and 23 in Simcoe Muskoka.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 20 or fewer cases.

Read more: TDSB moves hundreds of elementary teachers to online classes

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 43,300 tests in the last 24 hours.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Elliott also said 60 per cent of the cases are people under the age of 40.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 583 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 43,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 173 new cases in Toronto, 121 in Ottawa, 75 in York Region and 70 in Peel. 60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 707 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 7, 2020

26,690 people are male — an increase of 280 cases.

28,856 people are female — an increase of 291 cases.

4,907 people are 19 and under — an increase of 105 cases.

19,795 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 244 cases.

15,844 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 141 cases.

8,883 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 63 cases.

6,507 people are 80 and over — an increase of 30 cases. The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.The death toll in the province has risen to 2,988 as one more death was reported.Meanwhile, 47,613 Ontarians have recovered from View link » View link » Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.The death toll in the province has risen to 2,988 as one more death was reported.Meanwhile, 47,613 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 , the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 707 from the previous day.The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.More to come. View link »