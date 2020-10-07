Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

TDSB moves hundreds of elementary teachers to online classes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2020 7:26 am
Click to play video '7,500 TDSB elementary students switch from in-class to online learning as case numbers across board continue to rise' 7,500 TDSB elementary students switch from in-class to online learning as case numbers across board continue to rise
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 2, 2020): About 7,500 TDSB elementary students switch from in-class to online learning as case numbers across board continue to rise. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Canada’s largest school district is moving hundreds of elementary school teachers from in-person to online classes.

The Toronto District School Board says the changes, which take effect next week, are meant to balance out the ratio of students to teachers across the system.

The board says there are about 63,000 students taking part in online classes — more than anticipated — and some have yet to be assigned a teacher.

Read more: Thousands of Toronto students to switch between online and in-class learning

Meanwhile, some schools have too many teachers for the number of students.

Trending Stories

The board says the majority of elementary schools will not see significant changes, but a handful will lose more than four teachers.

Story continues below advertisement

The board says parents whose children are directly affected by the change will be contacted this week.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: TDSB elementary parents talk online learning frustrations' Coronavirus: TDSB elementary parents talk online learning frustrations
Coronavirus: TDSB elementary parents talk online learning frustrations
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19TDSBToronto District School Boardvirtual learningToronto Schoolcoronavirus in schoolsTDSB online learningTDSB elementary studentsTDSB teachersTDSB in person learning
Flyers
More weekly flyers