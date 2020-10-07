5th person at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon tests positive for the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Another individual at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said they were informed of the positive test on Tuesday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The individual was in attendance at the school while they were communicable during the week ending Sept. 25, the SHA said.

GSCS said it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers. The SHA is carrying out contact tracing.

This is the fifth person associated with the school to test positive in the last month.

The SHA declared an outbreak at the school on Oct. 2.

GSGS said classes will continue as scheduled.

This is the second outbreak declared at a school.

An outbreak was declared at Yorkton Regional High School on Sept. 27 after a cluster of students tested positive for the virus. All classes have since moved online for two weeks.

