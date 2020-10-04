COVID-19 case confirmed at Central Collegiate in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Contact tracing is underway at Central Collegiate High School in Moose Jaw after a person in a classroom tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the school.

Principal Stephane Gauvin confirmed the positive COVID-19 case in a letter sent out to parents and guardians on Saturday, which was obtained by Global News.

“The school and the school division are working closely with public health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff,” the letter says.

Public health will be contacting parents, guardians and students along with staff, visitors and volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case, says Central Collegiate.

“If you do not hear from them, your child has likely not been exposed because of the measures that are in place at the school,” the letter said.

Staff and students are being reminded to stay at home if they have minor symptoms.

This is the second COVID-19 case identified within the Prairie South School Division and the second within Moose Jaw in a week.

Earlier this week, someone associated with Prince Arthur Community School tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the best way to prevent cases in schools is to prevent community transmission.

As of Sunday, Saskatchewan has 1,959 cases of COVID-19, 965 of which are linked to community transmission. There are 296 cases that are travel-related, 567 have no known exposure and 131 remain under investigation.

Since schools reopened, cases have been linked to at least 14 schools, Shahab said on Thursday. This includes Yorkton Regional High School and Saskatoon’s Holy Cross High School, two facilities where outbreaks have been declared.

