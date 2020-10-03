Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 8:36 pm
Click to play video 'Questions linger one month into Saskatchewan’s back-to-school plan' Questions linger one month into Saskatchewan’s back-to-school plan
The debate on school safety was front and centre heading into the Saskatchewan election.

Despite a COVID-19 outbreak being declared at Saskatoon’s Holy Cross High School, classes will continue as normal.

According to the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools division, the outbreak was declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority after a person at the school tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

This is the fourth person associated with the school to test positive for the novel coronavirus within a month.

Read more: Saskatchewan reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school

“According to communication from the SHA, this individual was in attendance while they were communicable early last week,” said a press release from the GSCS.

“We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Classes will continue as scheduled,” GSCS said.

Trending Stories

This is the second outbreak declared at a school. Earlier this week an outbreak was declared at Yorkton Regional High School after a cluster of students tested positive for the virus. All classes have since moved online for two weeks.

On Thursday, the province’s chief medical health officer said parents should get used to “constantly adjusting” to schools’ plans, especially during the fall and winter months when cases are expected to rise as more people move indoors.

Read more: Questions linger one month into Saskatchewan’s back-to-school plan

“Sometimes a whole class will need to go online. Maybe there will be situations where the whole school goes online for two weeks,” Shahab said.

“This will continue to happen, we’ll continue to monitor, and update the (Safe School Plans) guidelines as needed.”

The Ministry of Health says preventing in-school transmission begins with preventing community transmission.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, an outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID‐19 and are all linked to a specific non-household setting or event within a specified time period.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Coronavirus UpdatesSaskatchewan NewsSask Coronavirus UpdateGreater Saskatoon Catholic SchoolsSaskatoon Newssask covid-19 updateHoly Cross High SchoolGSCS
Flyers
More weekly flyers