Quebec sees 900 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations increase by 12

Quebec is reporting 900 new infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing its total caseload to 81,914.

The health crisis has killed seven more people in the province. Health authorities say one death occurred in the last 24-hour period and the others have been added retroactively.

The death toll, which represents roughly more than half of Canada’s COVID-19 fatalities, stands at 5,906.

Hospitalizations also continued to rise Wednesday, increasing by 12 for a total of 406. Of those patients, 62 are in intensive care, a decrease of five from the previous day.

Officials say 24,399 tests were conducted Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available. The province has given 2,525,315 tests to date.

The new numbers come as Quebec is urging people to stay home as much as possible to stop the second wave of the virus.