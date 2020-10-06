Quebec reports 1,364 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths and 36 new hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the second wave of the health crisis takes hold.

The pandemic has led to 81,014 cases to date in the province. There have been more than 67,000 recoveries.

There are 17 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, but authorities say three of them occurred in the last 24 hours. Fourteen fatalities have been retroactively added to the province’s death toll.

Two deaths previously linked to the virus have been removed from the total, bringing it to 5,899 deaths in the province to date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media that the jump in deaths is a result of community transmission during the second wave of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb to a total of 397, an increase of 36 from the previous day.

Five more patients are in intensive care. As of Tuesday, 67 people are in intensive care.

The latest data shows 20,339 tests were conducted Sunday.