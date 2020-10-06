Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,364 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths and 36 new hospitalizations

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec increases measures for COVID-19 red zones' Coronavirus: Quebec increases measures for COVID-19 red zones
As the number of cases of COVID-19 grows in Quebec, officials are imposing more measures for red zones.

Quebec is reporting 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the second wave of the health crisis takes hold.

The pandemic has led to 81,014 cases to date in the province. There have been more than 67,000 recoveries.

There are 17 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, but authorities say three of them occurred in the last 24 hours. Fourteen fatalities have been retroactively added to the province’s death toll.

Read more: Quebec introduces COVID Alert app as daily case tally tops 1,000 for 4th straight day

Two deaths previously linked to the virus have been removed from the total, bringing it to 5,899 deaths in the province to date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media that the jump in deaths is a result of community transmission during the second wave of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb to a total of 397, an increase of 36 from the previous day.

Five more patients are in intensive care. As of Tuesday, 67 people are in intensive care.

The latest data shows 20,339 tests were conducted Sunday.

