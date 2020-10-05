Quebec set to unveil new rules for schools, sports in coronavirus red zones

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is set to tighten measures for the education network and for sports in the province’s designated novel coronavirus red zones.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge is expected to make an announcement in Montreal on Monday afternoon. He will be joined by Danielle McCann, the minister for the higher education portfolio, and Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports.

The new rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the spread of the virus, will apply to the three regions in the highest maximum alert level under the province’s colour-coded ranking system.

Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches are under a partial lockdown until at least Oct. 28. In those areas, bars, cinemas and other establishments are closed while restaurants are limited to takeout.

Residents in those regions are also prohibited from inviting people to their homes, with few exceptions.

Quebec is the province hardest hit by the health crisis. Over the last three days, the daily tally of new coronavirus infections has exceeded 1,000.

To date, there have been more than 78,000 cases and 5,870 deaths linked to the virus.

