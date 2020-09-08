Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to present regional COVID-19 alert system

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 9:13 am
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to the media during the daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, August 3, 2020 in Montreal.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to the media during the daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, August 3, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister is expected to unveil a new regional novel coronavirus alert system Tuesday as the pandemic continues.

Christian Dubé will be in Montreal alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, to present the new measure.

Over the past week, a surge in new cases has also led to officials to call on Quebecers to be vigilant and abide by public health directives to limit the spread of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec woman’s patience tested by 8th positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities reported 216 new cases on Monday — marking the second consecutive day when infections surpassed the threshold of 200 cases.

Trending Stories

The government has not tightened restrictions as a result, but Premier François Legault said any new measures would be implemented region by region.

Story continues below advertisement

The province remains the hardest hit by the COVID-19 health crisis, with more than 63,700 cases and 5,770 deaths to date.

Quebec builds new quarantine plan for second wave
Quebec builds new quarantine plan for second wave
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusChristian Dube
Flyers
More weekly flyers