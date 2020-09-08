Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent in isolation after positive coronavirus test

Send this page to someone via email

Sylvie Parent, the mayor of Longueuil, is in self-isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

She says she started experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Friday. She underwent a test and received a positive diagnosis two days later.

“I have often added my voice to those who remind us that the pandemic is far from over and I am the proof today,” Parent said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Parent will undergo a 10-day quarantine as outlined by the province, which recently reduced the period for people with mild symptoms.

The mayor of the south shore city said that she will continue to work from home in the meantime, but that she is cancelling all physical appearances.

“I will resume my normal activities when I get the green light from public health,” she said.