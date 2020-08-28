Menu

Health

Quebec lowers isolation period for confirmed coronavirus cases to 10 days

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 11:10 am
A man has temperature checked before entering a store in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A man has temperature checked before entering a store in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebecers who have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus will only have to isolate for a period of 10 days, the province’s health ministry announced Friday.

The ministry said the decision made in line with Institut national de santé publique du Québec to shorten the two-week mandatory isolation was based on evolving knowledge on “the transmission and duration” of the contagiousness of COVID-19.

As of Friday, people can stop quarantining 10 days after their first symptoms appear, or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 if they don’t show symptoms.

Read more: Thousands of Quebec students head back to school amid coronavirus worries

“Once the isolation period is over, people are no longer considered contagious,” Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“But they must make sure to follow the directives that apply to the general population such as washing hands, wearing a mask and physical distancing.”

However, the new rules only apply to people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Their symptoms must also be considered mild or moderate.

Quebecers who are in preventive isolation due to being in contact with a confirmed case must still isolate for 14 days to see if symptoms develop.

With files from the Canadian Press

