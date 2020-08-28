Quebec lowers isolation period for confirmed coronavirus cases to 10 days

Quebecers who have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus will only have to isolate for a period of 10 days, the province’s health ministry announced Friday.
The ministry said the decision made in line with Institut national de santé publique du Québec to shorten the two-week mandatory isolation was based on evolving knowledge on “the transmission and duration” of the contagiousness of COVID-19.
As of Friday, people can stop quarantining 10 days after their first symptoms appear, or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 if they don’t show symptoms.
“Once the isolation period is over, people are no longer considered contagious,” Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health, said in a statement.
“But they must make sure to follow the directives that apply to the general population such as washing hands, wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
However, the new rules only apply to people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Their symptoms must also be considered mild or moderate.
Quebecers who are in preventive isolation due to being in contact with a confirmed case must still isolate for 14 days to see if symptoms develop.
— With files from the Canadian Press
