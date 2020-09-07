Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec sees jump in coronavirus infections with 216 new cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 11:17 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a photograph of an office building in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a photograph of an office building in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is continuing to see an increase in its daily number of new novel coronavirus cases after the province reported 216 cases Monday.

The infection figures have continued to climb over the past two weeks and Labour Day marks the second consecutive day the province surpassed the 200 mark.

Health authorities say the latest jump in new cases brings the total to 63,713 since the COVID-19 health crisis began. There have been more than 55,800 recoveries in the province.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec woman’s patience tested by 8th positive COVID-19 test

One additional death was also recorded Monday and officials say the person died between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. The death toll stands at 5,770.

Hospitalizations climbed by three to 105. Of them, 18 patients remain in intensive care — the same as the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec administered 12,737 coronavirus tests on Friday, the latest day for which that information is available. To date, there have been 1,771,867 tests.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers