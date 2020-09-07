Quebec sees jump in coronavirus infections with 216 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is continuing to see an increase in its daily number of new novel coronavirus cases after the province reported 216 cases Monday.

The infection figures have continued to climb over the past two weeks and Labour Day marks the second consecutive day the province surpassed the 200 mark.

Health authorities say the latest jump in new cases brings the total to 63,713 since the COVID-19 health crisis began. There have been more than 55,800 recoveries in the province.

One additional death was also recorded Monday and officials say the person died between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. The death toll stands at 5,770.

Hospitalizations climbed by three to 105. Of them, 18 patients remain in intensive care — the same as the previous day.

Quebec administered 12,737 coronavirus tests on Friday, the latest day for which that information is available. To date, there have been 1,771,867 tests.