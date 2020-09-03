Menu

Health

Quebec records 187 new coronavirus cases as infections jump, hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 11:20 am
A person wears a face mask on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A person wears a face mask on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is continuing to see an increase in novel coronavirus cases after it recorded 187 new infections Thursday.

Health authorities have reported a total of 62,933 infections attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 55,000 recoveries to date.

Since the pandemic began, the province’s death toll remains the highest in the country at 5,767. Three deaths were recorded Thursday, but they stem from late August.

There are fewer hospitalizations. Authorities say 100 patients are in hospital, a decrease of nine from the previous day.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 20.

The latest testing information shows 15,277 coronavirus tests were administered Tuesday. In Quebec, 1,702,115 tests have been given to date.

