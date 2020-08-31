Menu

Health

Quebec premier to provide update on province’s coronavirus response

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 9:43 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, July 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, July 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on his government’s response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, for the event in Montreal.

The update comes as school begins for thousands of students at English-language school boards across the province. Those in the Montreal area are returning to class for the first time since March, when months-long closures started.

The province reported 120 new cases and three additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Sunday.

Quebec leads the country in caseload and death toll since the pandemic began. There have been 62,352 cases and 5,758 deaths to date.

