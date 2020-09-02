Quebec City bar linked to at least 30 coronavirus cases, health authorities warn

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been connected with a bar in Quebec City.

The situation at Le Kirouac Bar is “worrying with 30 cumulative positive cases,” said CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, the regional public health authority for the area.

Over the weekend, public health had recommended people who visited the bar the previous week get tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Le Kirouac bar issued a statement Monday on Facebook, saying it had decided to close the establishment until Sept. 9 “following the unfortunate events” over the weekend.

READ MORE: Quebec urges vigilance amid uptick in new COVID-19 cases

“Our ongoing investigations also show us that there is transmission of the virus in the community,” said Dr. Jacques Girard, interim public health director at the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

Story continues below advertisement

“I appeal to citizens’ sense of responsibility to respect the health measures in place, and this, particularly when there are gatherings where alcohol is present.”

The public health authority for the Quebec City area on Tuesday reported 31 new positive cases in the region and no new deaths.

This brings the total to 2,093 cases and 197 deaths linked to the virus in the area. There have been 1,772 recoveries.