Quebec’s daily coronavirus case tally tops 1,000 for 4th straight day

Quebec is reporting 1,191 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day the tally has topped 1,000.

Health authorities also recorded six additional deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis, which is gaining steam in the province. Two of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The pandemic has led to 79,650 cases and 5,884 fatalities since it bore down nearly seven months ago. There are more than 66,000 recoveries so far.

The number of hospitalizations also continued to climb, up by 27 for a total of 361. Of those patients, 62 are in an intensive care unit — a decrease of two from the previous day.

On Saturday, 25,203 tests were conducted across the province. To date, 2,480,577 tests have been given.

The new information comes as three new areas will be added to Quebec’s red zone, the highest level for the province’s colour-coded alert system. Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches are already in that zone.

Three towns in the Gaspesie region will turn red Monday and the government is urging residents to minimize their contacts with people outside their homes.

— With files from the Canadian Press