Hospitalizations surge in Quebec as province reports 799 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec is reporting 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as the health crisis once again bears down on the province.

Seven more deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were also recorded. Health authorities say two people died in the last 24-hour period, while the other five deaths occurred earlier in the month.

The caseload, the highest in the country, stands at 73,450. The pandemic has killed 5,833 Quebecers to date.

Hospitalizations jumped by 35 from the previous day to 247. Of those patients, four more are in intensive care for a total of 41.

The number of tests given on Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available, is 26,366. To date, 2,309,387 tests have been administered.

Quebec is imposing a partial lockdown on three regions, including Montreal, for a 28-day period starting Oct. 1 as the numbers of infections and hospitalizations continue to climb.

The red zone designation comes with additional restrictions to stem the tide of the virus, including prohibiting social gatherings and closing bars.

