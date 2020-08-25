Quebec health minister to provide update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon as the novel coronavirus crisis continues.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be in Montreal alongside Éric Caire, junior minister responsible for digital transformation. Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be at the news conference.

The province, which remains the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, has seen more than 5,740 deaths since March. As of Monday, there have been 61,741 cases.

Quebec continues to lead the country in both caseload and deaths attributable to the virus.

