Health

Quebec health minister to provide update on COVID-19 response

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 9:57 am
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé speaks to the media during the daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Montreal.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé speaks to the media during the daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon as the novel coronavirus crisis continues.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be in Montreal alongside Éric Caire, junior minister responsible for digital transformation. Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be at the news conference.

Read more: Montreal public health urges participants in recent Latin dance events to get tested for COVID-19

The province, which remains the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, has seen more than 5,740 deaths since March. As of Monday, there have been 61,741 cases.

Quebec continues to lead the country in both caseload and deaths attributable to the virus.

