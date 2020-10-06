COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lethbridge daycare centre: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a child care centre in Lethbridge.

The Children’s House Child Care Society announced three positive cases in a statement Tuesday evening but did not disclose whether they involve staff, children or both.

Outbreaks are declared at child care facilities in Alberta when two or more people are infected with the novel coronavirus.

“Staff and children have been sent home to isolate and have been advised to book testing,” the society said in a statement. “The centre is now closed while Alberta Health Services carries out the necessary contact tracing and testing.

“The centre will remain closed until we have been advised by AHS that it is safe to reopen and additional deep cleaning of the centre has been completed.”

Children’s House said it is fully co-operating with AHS and provincial licensing officials while supporting its families and staff.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and we hope for a speedy recovery for those that are or may become ill,” the society said.

These cases come amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Lethbridge.

Alberta Health identified 18 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. Of the city’s 201 total cases, 29 are currently active.

There are another 17 active cases in the surrounding Lethbridge County where a “watch” is in effect.