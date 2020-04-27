COVID-19: Lethbridge city council hears update from economic task force

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge city council heard an update on the state of businesses in the area on Monday, as the Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force updated council — sitting as the Community Issues Committee — on the economic impacts of COVID-19 locally.

The results of a task force survey of local businesses were released last week, after the survey received 256 responses between April 9 and 20.

Of those respondents, the task force classified 75 per cent as small businesses, with fewer than 20 employees.

The task force found that more than half of respondents have reduced their staff since the onset of COVID-19, and 44 per cent have seen sales decline by more than 50 per cent.

Entering its second month of existence, the task force outlined to members of council its key priorities moving forward.

Those priorities included online resources to connect businesses with helpful tools, emotional supports and a peer network for struggling local businesses, and a physical support centre or “one-stop shop, where recruited business resources could provide advice, direction, and assistance to businesses in need.

Potential ideas presented to council included:

interest-free deferrals of property tax installments

cancellation of daily fixed water/wastewater charges for high water-usage businesses including restaurants and hotels

elimination of all parking fees for business areas

cancellation of development service department fees — including building, planning, and zoning — to stimulate construction activities

cancellation of all business-related permit fees, including signage permit fees

The repurposing of grants was also suggested, as money intended for major events or other areas in the city could be used for economic recovery programs.

The task force is planning to send out a second survey to local businesses on May 7.