‘It’s his only form of transportation’: Lethbridge family speaks out after son with disability has bike stolen

As the weather warms up, more people are breaking out their two-wheeled modes of transportation — and Lethbridge police say bike thefts typically increase during the summer months.

Heather and Trevor Goulet of Lethbridge put out a plea on Facebook after their son Sam’s $800 electric bike was stolen from a Dairy Queen restaurant on 13th Street N. on April 22.

Security footage obtained from the restaurant shows Sam riding his bike up to the rear entrance, dismounting, and walking into the store.

Around five minutes later, a man wearing a blue sweater with a hood, a backpack, and gloves is seen walking up to the bike and riding off through the parking lot.

“It’s [Sam’s] only form of transportation,” said Heather. “He goes to DaCapo — which helps people with disabilities get employment and other things — and that was his way of getting to work.”

The family filed a police report on the same day, but haven’t had any luck in getting the bike back.

The family is using their experience to warn people to be cautious about locking up their belongings, as Sam hadn’t done so.

“They’re out there, they’re going to keep taking stuff,” said Trevor. Tweet This

In 2019, The Lethbridge Police Service saw 544 reports of bike thefts, and has seen 69 so far this year.

Executive officer Kristen Harding wants people to know importance of reporting such thefts.

“Bike thefts are generally under reported so we really want to encourage people to file a report,” she said, adding doing so can be easily accomplished online.

If your bike is stolen, not all hope is lost. The Lethbridge Police Service bike compound, located on the western section of the police station, holds recovered bikes for a minimum of 30 days. After the holding period, they are sent to auction.

LPS is able to return bikes from the compound to their rightful owners, after a report is filed and proof of ownership is obtained.

Harding says preventative measures will help reduce the risk of a bike being stolen, and encourages everyone to safeguard their property.

Tips for keeping bikes protected include:

Keeping bikes in a locked garage, if possible

Don’t leave unattended in front or back yards

Invest in and use a high-quality lock

It is expected the rate of thefts will increase as more people are venturing outdoors in the spring and summer months, according to police.