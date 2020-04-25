Menu

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., call theft of airport beacon equipment disturbing

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 3:39 pm
Police say they are disturbed by the theft, as the equipment is used to help planes land at night.
Police say they are disturbed by the theft, as the equipment is used to help planes land at night. Global News

Police in Grand Forks, B.C., say vital equipment used to help planes land at night, including air ambulances, was recently stolen.

Police say the equipment was recently stolen from a remote beacon site on Hardy Mountain Road and was worth more than $40,000.

The site is maintained by the City of Grand Forks’ electrical department, police say, adding the beacon is used as a warning for B.C. Air Ambulances coming in at night.

Grand Forks RCMP say they are investigating, but “between the senseless damage done and items removed from this site,” the beacon is currently inoperable.

According to police, several items were stolen, including solar panels and their mounts, two fuel cartridges, two batteries and a solar-charge controller.

Police say they were notified of the incident on Friday, April 17, but believe the crime occurred on April 9, between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“A break and enter to such an important and vital site is very disturbing,” said Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“There were clear warnings at the location, including a sign asking persons not to vandalize the site, as there was lifesaving equipment present.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

