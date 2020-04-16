Winnipeg airport honours healthcare workers

Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport saluted the province’s front-line healthcare workers in a unique way Wednesday afternoon.
The airport held a water cannon salute — something it said is usually reserved to recognize heroes — to thank healthcare workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a sign of respect, honour and gratitude,” the airport said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
