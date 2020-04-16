Menu

Canada

Winnipeg airport honours healthcare workers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 10:38 am
James A. Richardson International Airport.
James A. Richardson International Airport. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport saluted the province’s front-line healthcare workers in a unique way Wednesday afternoon.

The airport held a water cannon salute — something it said is usually reserved to recognize heroes — to thank healthcare workers for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a sign of respect, honour and gratitude,” the airport said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

