Calgary police investigate body found on Memorial Drive 

Calgary police are investigating after a man’s body was found on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews arrived at Memorial Drive and 36 Street just before 9 a.m. to find a man in 50s dead in the intersection.

Police initially told Global News it was believed the body had been pushed out of a car. However, in a mid-morning news release, police clarified that it wasn’t known if the man “fell or was pushed.”

“It is unknown if the man had any injuries prior to exiting the vehicle,” police stated. “Investigators are now working with the office of the chief medical examiner and other experts across our service to determine what happened.”

“There was no vehicle at the scene and officers are still working to determine what vehicle the man exited, and how.” Tweet This

The death has been classified as suspicious.

Officers are working to gather CCTV footage from the area.

The incident has closed both directions of Memorial Drive in the area of 36 Street Southeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.