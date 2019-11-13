Body found west of Fort McMurray identified as 26-year-old Calgary man: RCMP

The RCMP released an image Wednesday of a Calgary man found dead west of Fort McMurray this week as they continue to plead for tips from the public to help their investigation.
In a news release, police said the man who died has been identified as 26-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury.
Chowdhury’s body was found in a rural area near Tower Road on Monday at about 7:30 a.m. RCMP later said they were treating the case as a suspicious death.
An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on Wednesday but RCMP said results are pending.
Police offered a description of Chowdhury in the event it jogs someone’s memory who may have seen him recently and can help police with tips. They said he was five-foot-four-inches tall and weighed about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by phoning them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.
