Man’s body found west of Fort McMurray; RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating

Police pleaded for tips from the public on Tuesday as the RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates the death of a man whose body was found in a rural area west of Fort McMurray, Alta., a day earlier.

According to police, a body was found near Tower Road on Monday at about 7:30 a.m. Officers were called to investigate and confirmed the man was dead.

“Police are asking for anyone who may have travelled on Tower Road between on the evening of Nov. 10 to the morning of Nov. 11… to contact them,” RCMP said in a news release. “Police are interested in obtaining all video, including dash cameras and trail cameras, from Tower Road over this time period.”

Police said an autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton later this week. They did not offer details on how the man died but said his death is being treated as suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by phoning them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.