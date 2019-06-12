Suspicious death of 54-year-old man found in burned-out travel trailer in northern Alberta

Two months after a body was found inside the smouldering remains of a travel trailer, RCMP now confirm they are investigating the suspicious death of a man.

On the afternoon of Monday, April 8, Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to reports of a trailer that had burned down on a remote pathway near Conklin and arrived to find what was believed to be a human body inside.

RCMP Major Crimes North took over the investigation, with help from RCMP Forensic Identification Services and a fire investigator from Wood Buffalo Regional Fire Department.

The remains were brought to Edmonton, where an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s office on April 11 identified the man as 54-year-old William George Tremblay of Conklin. RCMP now say the death was suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with William Tremblay prior to April 8, 2019 or has any information on his death to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-488-4040 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.