RCMP investigate possible human remains at burned-out travel trailer in northern Alberta

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating after what is believed to be human remains were discovered inside a travel trailer that had burned down in northern Alberta.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a remote pathway outside Conklin, Alta., at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release.

“Members attended and discovered the smouldering remains of a travel trailer,” the release said. “Further investigation led to the discovery of what is believed to be human remains inside.”

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Edmonton on Thursday.

Police said RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Wood Buffalo Regional Fire Department are assisting with the investigation into what happened.

Conklin is located about 360 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.