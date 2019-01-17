Janvier woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman’s death in northern Alberta

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 37-year-old woman at a home in Janvier, Alta., earlier this week.

Police officers responded to a reported stabbing at a residence in the northern Alberta hamlet on Tuesday.

“Police arrived at the residence and located a female who succumbed to serious, life-threatening injuries while on scene,” Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Eugenia Herman, who lives in Janvier, was arrested later the same day and has since been charged in relation to the death.

“RCMP are not seeking any further suspects in relation to this incident,” police said.

Herman has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Monday.

The RCMP have identified the victim as Wanda Cardinal. They said an autopsy was expected to be completed in Edmonton on Thursday.

Police did not provide details about the circumstances they believe led to Cardinal’s death.

Janvier is located about 400 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.