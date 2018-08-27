Fort McMurray man charged with 1st degree murder in June death
An Alberta man has been charged with murder in the death of a Fort McMurray resident.
Trevor Kirke Brown of Fort McMurray was arrested in the northern Alberta city on Friday and charged with first degree murder in the death of John Bradley Healey.
Healey’s body was found on an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive in Fort McMurray on June 13. An autopsy completed in Edmonton determined the 36-year-old victim’s death was a homicide.
Brown is being held in custody and was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday morning.
Wood Buffalo RCMP said they’re continuing to investigate the death.
Anyone who may have information about what happened, or who saw anything unusual, is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040.
